BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Rocket Internet :
* CFO says whether can IPO a start up in coming months depends on capital markets
* CFO says recent Home24 fundraising will not have any impact on Rocket financials
* CFO says buyback to optimise financial structure, cut interest payments
* Recent writeoff also included Linio
* CFO reiterates that 2015 represented peak of EBITDA losses
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.