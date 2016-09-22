Sept 22 Rocket Internet :

* CFO says whether can IPO a start up in coming months depends on capital markets

* CFO says recent Home24 fundraising will not have any impact on Rocket financials

* CFO says buyback to optimise financial structure, cut interest payments

* Recent writeoff also included Linio

* CFO reiterates that 2015 represented peak of EBITDA losses

