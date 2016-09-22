BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017
Sept 22 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol Sad :
* Reported on Wednesday FY 2015/16 net profit 20.4 million euros ($22.9 million) versus 7.1 million euros year ago
* FY operating results 38.0 million euros versus 30.4 million euros year ago
* FY total operating revenue 211.9 million euros versus 186.0 million euros year ago
* FY revenues from player related transactions 81.9 million euros, up 3.9 percent versus year ago
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.