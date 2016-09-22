BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Sonae SGPS SA :
* Said on Wednesday buys two food retail stores in Mozambique in a partnership between Sonae MC and Satya Capital
* The total investment amounts to $6 million, divided between Sonae MC and Satya Capital with a 30/70 ratio respectively
* Satya is an independent investment firm focused on providing capital to investments in Africa
Source text: bit.ly/2cY9xmh
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.