BRIEF-Immobel issues of 100 million euros bond maturing in 2022
* ISSUES OF EUR 100 MILLION BOND MATURING IN 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 (Reuters) -
** Europlan plans book building for 5 billion rouble ($78.56 million) BO-07 series bonds on October 6
** Bonds maturity period is 10 years
** Coupon benchmark rate is 12.00-12.50 pct per annum, coupon yield rate is 12.36-12.89 pct
** Placement organizers are Alfa-bank, Binbank, Sovkombank and UniCredit bank
($1 = 63.6450 roubles)
