Sept 22 Spain's Caixabank :

* Says has sold shares at 2.26 euros ($2.53) in an accelerated share sale of its treasury stock worth 1.32 billion euros

* The share sale - which is equivalent to 9.9 percent of its capital - is to boost Caixabank's capital reserves for its bid for Portugal's Banco BPI, the bank said earlier on Thursday. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euro) (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)