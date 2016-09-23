BRIEF-Dubai Refreshments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 17.4 million dirhams versus 29.9 million dirhams year ago
Sept 23 Guy Degrenne SA :
* Said on Friday FY revenue was 91.6 million euros ($102.6 million) versus 85.9 million euros year ago
* FY net loss was 6.3 million euros versus loss of 4.2 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss was 5.4 million euros versus loss of 2.9 million euros year ago
* For FY 2016/2017 expects to maintain revenue at same level
