Sept 23Notorious Pictures SpA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 revenue of 13.4 million euros ($15.00 million) versus 11.6 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit of 1.1 million euros versus 2.6 million euros versus

* Has adjusted 2015-2017 targets

* Expects FY 2016 revenue of 23.3 million euros (vs. 34.9 million euros expected previously in 2014)and FY 2016 EBITDA of 5.1 million euros (instead of 22.4 million euros announced in previous forecast)

* Expects FY 2017 revenue of 28.6 million euros (vs. 39.8 million euros in forecast from 2014) and EBITDA of 14.5 million euros (instead of 26.6 million euros in forecast from 2014)

