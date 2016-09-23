Sept 22SS Lazio SpA :

* Reported on Thursday FY (fiscal year ended June 30) production value 91.7 million euros ($102.74 million) versus 109.9 million euros a year ago

* Change in FY production value was mainly due to lower revenues in European competitions

* FY net loss 12.6 million euros versus profit 5.8 million euros a year ago

* Says it is reasonable to assume that it will achieve positive FY results in the future

