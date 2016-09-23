BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Mapletree Logistics Trust :
* Sale and purchase agreement has been entered into with MLT's sponsor, Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd
* Acquisition is expected to generate an initial net property income yield of 9.9 pct
* Deal for a purchase consideration of VND339.2 billion
* Deal expected to be accretive at distribution level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: