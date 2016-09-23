BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
Sept 23 Alzinova AB :
* Alzinova and clinical research organization Clinical Research Services Turku, CRST, have entered a cooperation agreement to prepare the vaccine ALZ-101 before the first study on humans
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago