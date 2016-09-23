Sept 23 Go Internet SpA :

* Controlling Shareholder Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl, in relation to the rights issue approved by shareholders on Dec. 9, 2015, notified that it will not pay the remaining 1.8 million euros ($2.02 million) outstanding for the future rights issue

* Says Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl welcomes the opportunity for GO internet to use the rights issue to expand its shareholding base and secure new financial resources

* Board to evaluate on Sept. 27 the implementation of the rights offering and the convertible bonds issue approved by shareholders on Dec. 9, 2015

