Sept 23 Go Internet SpA :
* Controlling Shareholder Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl, in
relation to the rights issue approved by shareholders on Dec. 9,
2015, notified that it will not pay the remaining 1.8 million
euros ($2.02 million) outstanding for the future rights issue
* Says Franco Colaiacovo Gold Srl welcomes the opportunity
for GO internet to use the rights issue to expand its
shareholding base and secure new financial resources
* Board to evaluate on Sept. 27 the implementation of the
rights offering and the convertible bonds issue approved by
shareholders on Dec. 9, 2015
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
