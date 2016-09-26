Chemical groups Huntsman, Clariant announce merger deal
ZURICH, May 22 U.S.-based Huntsman Corp and Switzerland's Clariant AG said on Monday they are combining to create a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion.
Sept 26 GN Store Nord A/S :
* Said on Sunday GN Hearing and Natus Medical Incorporated had entered into agreement whereby ownership of GN Otometrics is transferred from GN Hearing to Natus
* Said parties had entered into strategic partnership to collaborate on future technology, product development and commercialization
* OTOSCAN, complete digital ear scanning solution, will be fully commercialized by Natus with future royalties to GN Hearing
* Said total consideration payable by Natus is $145 million and will be settled in cash on debt and cash free basis
* Closing of transaction is targeted by end of 2016
* GN Hearing's 2016 EBITA guidance excluding GN Otometrics is now about 1.10 billion Danish crowns ($165.65 million) before transaction related costs; previous EBITA guidance was 1.20 billion crowns and was including GN Otometrics
Source text: bit.ly/2dcNMCN
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.6405 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 22 U.S.-based Huntsman Corp and Switzerland's Clariant AG said on Monday they are combining to create a chemical manufacturer with a market value of more than $14 billion.
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage: