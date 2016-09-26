Sept 26 QubicGames SA IPO-QGP.WA:

* Said on Friday that the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) set the first trading day of its shares for Sept. 29

* QubicGames to list 6,940,000 series B shares and 2.1 million series C shares on WSE's NewConnect market

