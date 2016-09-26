BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow Q1 net profit rises to 681,000 zlotys
* REPORTED ON SATURDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 60.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 53.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 26 QubicGames SA IPO-QGP.WA:
* Said on Friday that the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) set the first trading day of its shares for Sept. 29
* QubicGames to list 6,940,000 series B shares and 2.1 million series C shares on WSE's NewConnect market
* Qtrly net income stands at 163.7mln pesos with an increase of 15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: