Sept 26 Spir Communication SA :

* Reported on Friday a H1 revenue of 58.6 million euros vs 68.2 million euros ($76.5 million) a year ago

* A H1 current operating loss of 5.5 million euros vs a profit of 2.4 million euros a year ago

* A H1 net loss group share of 19.3 million euros vs a loss of 5.6 million euros a year ago

* Announces the finalization of an agreement regarding the divestment of its 39 pct shareholding in Car&Boat Media

* Confirms its intention to sell its Adrexo unit and, through a process of legal redress, its Regicom unit

Source text: bit.ly/2d2G8sK

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)