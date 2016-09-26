Sept 26 Ailleron SA :

* Said on Friday that DIO Finanse Sp. z o.o. bought 441,000 shares of the company from Orlowski Investment Sp. Z o.o. S.K.A.

* Following the transaction, DIO Finanse raised its stake in company to 6.81 pct from 3.24 pct

* DIO Finanse Sp. z o.o. and Orlowski Investment Sp. Z o.o. S.K.A. are affiliated units of Dariusz Orlowski

