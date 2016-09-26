BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Agile Content SA :
* Reported on Friday H1 revenue of 5.4 million euros ($6.06 million)
* H1 net loss 1.1 million euros
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT PROPOSES KLAS MOREAU AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD