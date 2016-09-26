Sept 26 A.H.T Syngas Technology N.V. :

* Said on Friday H1 oper output 1.56 million euros ($1.75 million)

* H1 EBIT for AHT Services (in which the entire operations of AHT Syngas Technology N.V are combined) will be negative at -158,000 euros after +162,000 euros in the previous year and an original expectation for FY of about 500,000 euros

* Says operating sales and earnings targets for 2016 probably not reachable

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)