BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow Q1 net profit rises to 681,000 zlotys
* REPORTED ON SATURDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 60.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 53.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 26 A.H.T Syngas Technology N.V. :
* Said on Friday H1 oper output 1.56 million euros ($1.75 million)
* H1 EBIT for AHT Services (in which the entire operations of AHT Syngas Technology N.V are combined) will be negative at -158,000 euros after +162,000 euros in the previous year and an original expectation for FY of about 500,000 euros
* Says operating sales and earnings targets for 2016 probably not reachable
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
* Qtrly net income stands at 163.7mln pesos with an increase of 15%