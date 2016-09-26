BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow Q1 net profit rises to 681,000 zlotys
* REPORTED ON SATURDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 60.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 53.8 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 26 Skotan SA :
* Said on Friday that Synthos withdrew from the conditional agreement to buy shares in special purpose vehicle from Skotan SA
* Said the withdrawal is due to the fact that not all conditions of the agreement were fulfilled in time as the process of obtaining approvals for the completion of transaction from the financing institutions was prolonged
* Said so far received consent for transfer of two research projects of all to be transferred
* Said Skotan requested return of the advance payment in the amount of 3 million zlotys ($783,106) within seven days
* Said due to this information plans to revise its short-term strategy


($1 = 3.8309 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net income stands at 163.7mln pesos with an increase of 15%