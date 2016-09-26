BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :
* Reported on Friday that exits the Belarusian market and starts the liquidation of its Belarusian subsidiary
* The liquidation will not cause any material impairment of assets nor liquidation related costs, which will be about 0.1-0.2 million euros
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017