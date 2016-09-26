BRIEF-Skanska says invests EUR 44 mln in polish office project
* Skanska invests EUR 44million, about SEK 420 million, in the second phase of an office project in Warsaw, Poland.
Sept 26CdR Advance Capital SpA :
* Reported on Friday H1 net profit 0.8 million euros ($1.01 million) versus 0.25 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 3.1 million euros versus 0.1 million euros year ago
* Says it is plausible that it will post a positive net result in FY 2016
* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE