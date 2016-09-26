Sept 26 PlayWay SA IPO-PLW.WA:

* The video games developer and its shareholders set the maximum price in individual investors tranche under its initial public offering (IPO) for 55 zlotys ($14.4) per share, informed the company in an annex to its prospectus published on Monday

* Says to offer not more than 0.6 million newly issued series I shares and not more than 0.6 million existing series B and H shares

* Says expects to raise about 35 million zlotys in its IPO and plans to allocate funds to marketing and promotion of new products as well as investments in development teams

* The subscription period for individual investors runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5 and book building among institutional investors is planned for Sept. 29 to Oct.6

* Subscription period for institutional investors is scheduled for Oct. 7 to Oct. 11

* Offered shares will be alloted on Oct. 12 and the debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange is planned approx. a week later

* If all the offered shares are acquired, new shareholders will hold 18.2 per cent stake in the increased share capital of PlayWay

Source text bit.ly/2dcoQI8

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8297 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)