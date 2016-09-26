Sept 26 (Reuters) -

** LSR Group has lowered first coupon benchmark rate for its 5 billion rouble ($78.31 million) 001R-01 series bonds to 10.75-11.00 pct per annum, corresponding to yield rate of 11.19-11.46 pct per annum

** The benchmark has been lowered from initial 11.00-11.50 pct per annum

