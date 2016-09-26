BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q1 IFRS adjusted EBITDA up at NOK 94 mln
* AT 31 MARCH, COMPANY HAD HOMES WORTH NOK 6.34 BLN UNDER CONSTRUCTION
Sept 26 Banco Sofisa SA :
* Disclosed on Friday a public notice with terms of the tender offer launched by controlling shareholder Hilda Diruhy Burmaian in order to take the company private
* The offer to be concluded on Oct. 25, offered price is 4.50 Brazilian reais ($1.4) per share
WARSAW, May 22 Poland's largest lender, PKO BP , on Monday reported an 18 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, mainly due to changes in the way contributions for bank guarantee fund are booked this year.