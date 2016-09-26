LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - CBOE Holdings has entered into an
agreement to acquire rival exchange operator Bats Global for
US$3.2bn.
The transaction, which has already been approved by both
companies' boards, reflects CBOE's ambition to expand in Europe
and gain a bigger foothold in the fast-growing market for
exchange-traded funds.
CBOE will pay US$32.50 a share in cash and stock to acquire
the smaller exchange, representing a 70% gain for investors that
participated in Bats' IPO just five months ago.
Bats shares closed 20% higher last Friday after news of the
acquisition circulated, while CBOE stock was up just over 1%.
Edward Tilly, chief executive of the CBOE, described the
acquisition as a transformative step in the exchange's growth
strategy.
In addition to bringing together the number one and number
five players in the congested and ultra-competitive US options
market, the acquisition provides the larger firm with a foothold
in Europe and a strong position in the fast-growing
exchange-traded fund business.
"We believe that bringing together CBOE Holdings' product
innovation, indexing expertise, and options and volatility
market position, with Bats' proven proprietary technology
infrastructure, global ETP listing and trading venues, global
foreign exchange marketplace and market data services,
represents a compelling combination that should deliver
significant benefits for our customers and enhanced long-term
value for our stockholders," he said in a statement.
NEW PRODUCTS
Tilly noted that Bats' market data expertise will allow CBOE to
develop new products using the company's index calculation
capabilities. Trading will be moved onto a single platform using
Bats' proprietary trading technology, contributing to US$50m of
annualised expense synergies in the first three years after
completion, increasing to US$65m in five years.
The acquisition should help bolster CBOE's ambitions in
Europe - the exchange recently opened its London office and aims
to expand its successful volatility business there. Bats, which
went public in a US$253m IPO earlier this year, is the largest
stock exchange in Europe, amassing 23% market share in August
after trading 8.1bn average daily notional.
Acquisition of the Bats business would afford CBOE a
foothold in the fast-growing exchange-traded fund market. Bats
is currently the number three venue for US exchange-traded
product listings with 98 products from 15 separate issuers.
Although still a long way behind NYSE, which houses more than
1,500 products covering over US$21bn of assets under management,
Bats was the largest US platform for ETF trading in August,
accounting for 24% of all activity.
CBOE's biggest success story in recent years its VIX index
suite and the growing range of ultra-liquid futures and options
that trade on the benchmark. Bats itself has viewed volatility a
key revenue opportunity. The exchange launched SPYIX, a new VIX
rival index, earlier this year, aiming to address a range of
flaws that it believes led to erratic movements during periods
of low volatility.
Under the terms of the offer, Bats shareholders will receive
US$10 per share in cash and 0.3201 of a share in CBOE. The
agreement contains an election procedure that allows Bats
stockholders to seek all cash or all stock. The company will
fund the cash portion through new borrowings of US$1.65bn, for
which commitment letters have been obtained.
Following the transaction, Tilly will remain CEO of the
combined company, while Bats CEO Chris Concannon will become
president and COO. CBOE's current president and COO Edward
Provost plans to retire. The board of directions will consist of
11 from the current 14-strong CBOE board and three from the Bats
Board.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Gareth Gore)