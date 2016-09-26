BRIEF-Ambea strengthens its position within LSS through the acquisition of Resursteamet
Sept 26 Aptahem AB :
* Aptahem, together with its US partner Hooke Laboratories in Boston, conducted preclinical studies of drug candidate Apta-1
* Its anti-inflammatory effects have been compared with Dexamethasone, which is one of the globally most prescribed drugs for inflammatory diseases
* Studies suggest that Apta-1 has a beneficial effect profile and clearly differs from the reference drug
* Says it signed an agreement with KENKOIGAKU ASSOCIATON, regarding contract manufacturing of specific cell processing