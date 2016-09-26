Sept 26 Aptahem AB :

* Aptahem, together with its US partner Hooke Laboratories in Boston, conducted preclinical studies of drug candidate Apta-1

* Its anti-inflammatory effects have been compared with Dexamethasone, which is one of the globally most prescribed drugs for inflammatory diseases

* Studies suggest that Apta-1 has a beneficial effect profile and clearly differs from the reference drug

