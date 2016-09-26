Sept 26 Mylan Nv :

* Mylan NV sees 2016 sales for EpiPen in U.S. $1,100 MLN - SEC Filing

* Says in U.S., sees EpiPen 2016 estimated gross profit of $825 million - SEC Filing

* For EpiPen , sees 8 million U.S. Pens sold in 2016

* Sees 2016 EpiPen operating profit in U.S. (not all regions) of $671 million versus reported 2015 operating profit of $498 million

* "Does not intend in the future to provide product level profitabilty analysis for EpiPen "

* Sees 2016 EpiPen net product profitability in U.S. (not all regions) of $419 million versus reported net product profitability for EpiPen of $312 million in 2015