PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 (Reuters) -
* Rice Energy announces acquisition of Vantage energy
* Rice Energy - Deal for approximately $2.7 billion
* Rice Energy - Rice Midstream Partners LP will purchase acquired midstream assets from co for $600 million
* Rice Energy - Rice Energy Inc says total consideration for Vantage deal includes of about $1.02 billion in cash, assumption and retirement of assumed net debt of approximately $700 million
* Rice Energy - RMP can also fund midstream asset acquisition by issuance to Rice Energy of up to $250 million of RMP common units representing limited partner interests
* Rice Energy - Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2016
* Rice Energy - Deal immediately accretive and credit enhancing to both E&P and RMP
* Rice Energy - Following transaction, Rice Energy will control approximately 231,000 net acres in Marcellus and Ohio Utica cores
* Rice Energy - Rice energy has updated its 2016 capital budget and guidance pro forma for anticipated Q4 2016 transaction closing
* Rice Energy Inc says expect 2017 net production to be within a range of 1,280-1,355 MMCFE/D
* Rice Energy - Expect 2017 drilling and completion budget to be within a range of $950 - $1,125 million
* Rice Energy - Total consideration consists of approximately $1.02 billion in cash for Vantage Energy deal
* Rice Energy - RMP intends to fund midstream asset deal with borrowings under credit facility,potential equity and debt financings prior to closing
* Rice Energy - Total consideration also consists of assumption and retirement of assumed net debt of approximately $700 million for vantage energy deal
* Rice Energy - Total consideration for vantage deal also consists of issuance of membership interests in rea exchangeable into about 39.1 million shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.