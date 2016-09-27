Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Sept 27 iAlbators Group SA :
* Said on Monday that it acquired 1,384,083 own shares for retirement under self-tender announced on Aug. 1
* The average acquisition price was 28.9 zloty ($7.6) per share
* The shares represent 11.87 percent in the company's share capital
* In total the company owns 12.1 pct in its share capital
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8128 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.