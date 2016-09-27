Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Sept 27 NextGenTel Holding ASA :
* Zono Holding AS acquired 1.1 million shares in NextGenTel Holding
* After transaction, Middelborg Invest AS, major shareholder in Zono Holding, controls about 5.70 percent of outstanding shares in NextGenTel
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.