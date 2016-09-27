Sept 27 Grupa Kapitalowa Immobile (GK Immobile) :

* Grupa Kapitalowa Immobile increases the price in the tender offer for Projprzem SA shares to 15 zlotys ($4) per share from 8.5 zlotys per share

* As the result of the tender, GK Immobile aims to own 2,510,828 shares of Projprzem, 33 pct of all votes

* Together with shares already owned, GK Immobile would have no more than 66 pct of all Projprzem's votes

* Subscription period runs until Oct. 5

* Earlier on in Sept. Projprzem's management considered GK Immobile's tender price of 8.5 zlotys per share as below its shares' fair value and lower than their book value Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,

($1 = 3.8101 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)