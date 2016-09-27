Sept 27 Boston Scientific Corp
* To evaluate strategic options with respect to FUSE
colonoscope, and expects to provide further clarity at/around
time of deal closing
* Boston Scientific to acquire EndoChoice
* Boston scientific will launch a tender offer for all
EndoChoice outstanding shares at a cash price of $8.00 per share
* Acquisition is expected to be breakeven to Boston
Scientific adjusted earnings per share in 2017, and accretive
thereafter
* Total equity value is approximately $210 million and
transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2016
* Says upon completion of transaction, EndoChoice will
become part of Boston Scientific endoscopy business
* Transaction is expected to be less accretive on a GAAP
basis, due to amortization expense and transaction and
integration costs in 2017
