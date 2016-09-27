Sept 27 Corporacion Financiera Colombiana SA :

* Said on Monday to distribute FY 2016 cash dividend of 276 Colombian pesos ($0.0939) per share, or 62.6 billion pesos total, payable over 213.1 million common shares and 13.7 million preferred shares; dividend payable in six instalments on the 20th day of each month starting from Oct.

* To distribute stock dividend of 818 pesos per share, or 185.6 billion pesos total, payable in shares in the proportion of one new share over 46.7 shares held

* For the stock dividend company will issue 4.9 million new shares, that is 4.6 million common shares and 293,206 preferred shares

($1 = 2,938.9700 Colombian pesos)