Sept 28 Tiscali SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday H1 revenue 101.9 million euros
($114.17 million) versus 103.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss 17.7 million euros versus loss 2.0 million
euros a year ago
* H1 EBIT loss of 11.0 million euros versus profit 7.1
million euros a year ago
* H1 EBIT loss is due to amortization and write downs equal
to 24.7 million euros (of which 8.6 million euros attributable
to the acquisition of Aria Group assets following the merger)
* Reported total active customers at June 30 at 680,000, an
increase of 86,000 customers year on year
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
