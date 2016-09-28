Sept 28 Celon Pharma SA IPO-CEL.WA:
* Says it completed the allotment of 15.0 million new series
B shares in its initial public offering (IPO) and raised 245.0
million zlotys ($64.03 million)
* Says the issue price was 16.33 zlotys per share
* In individual investors tranche allotted 2 million shares
and in institutional investors tranche allotted 13 million
shares
* Reduction in individual investors tranche was 82 pct
* Says in the IPO the shareholders acquired 33 pct of the
company's share capital representing 25 pct of all the voting
rights
* The company's CEO, Maciej Wieczorek, is still Celon
Pharma's majority shareholder
* Says the quotation of rights on series B shares is
expected around Oct. 14
Source text - bit.ly/2d3seYa
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8266 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)