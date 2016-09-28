Sept 28 Paychex Inc :
* Paychex, Inc. reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 revenue $785.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $782.8
million
* Fiscal 2017 guidance for HRS Revenue and Total Service
Revenue remains unchanged
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Human Resource Services revenue increased 15% to
$322.6 million
* Q1 Total Service Revenue increased 9% to $773.5 million
* Q1 Payroll Service Revenue increased 4% to $450.9 million.
* Paychex Inc sees fiscal 2017 HRS revenue is anticipated to
increase in range of 12% to 14%
* 2017 Payroll Service Revenue is anticipated to increase in
range of 3% to 4%
* Says net income is now expected to increase approximately
7% for FY 2017
