Sept 29 Aedes SIIQ :
* Reported on Wednesday that its board of directors approved
2016 guidance and guidance for 2017-2021 strategic industrial
plan
* In its 2016 financial guidance the company points out that
it has reached, starting H2 2016, the recurring economic balance
with the rental income on an annual basis at 18 million euros,
with a gross yield over 8 pct, and an LTV between 45-50 pct
* For 2017-2021 period the company intends to focus on
growth and consolidation of its commercial real estate portfolio
* The co will continue acquisitions of proprieties and real
estate portfolios in Northern and Central Italy and will
finalise construction of new generation of shopping and leisure
centres through pipeline of existing developments already in
portfolio
* Expects to achieve financial equilibrium of lease activity
during 2017-2018
* Expects to return to distribute dividends from 2018
* Expects a GAV portfolio in 2021 of around 1 billion euros,
LTV equal to about 50 pct and occupancy rate of 95 pct
* Expects to approve the 2017-2021 plan by the date of
submission to the Board the 2016 budget
Source text: bit.ly/2dthMI0
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)