Portugal wins Eurovision Song Contest for first time
KIEV, May 14 Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Sept 29Solutions 30 SE :
* Said on Thursday H1 EBITDA was 7.7 million euros ($8.7 million) versus 5.5 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share was 3.5 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue was 86.3 million euros versus 60.3 million euros year ago
* Expects acceleration of growth in H2
* Maintains target of double-digit profitable growth for FY
Source text: bit.ly/2dCIT3D Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.