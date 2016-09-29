Sept 29 Blackrock's asset allocation head for
Global Allocation Fund Russ Koesterich:
* Investors should be sensitive to information suggesting
chances of U.S. recession increasing
* Chicago fed national activity index (CFNAI) recently fell
back into negative territory
* "The economic - and by extension earnings - rebound that
the market is expecting in the second half may not materialize"
* CFNAI is suggesting that, at the margin, "we should all be
a bit more concerned" about the prospect of a recession
Source text - bit.ly/2dxF0AL
Further company coverage: