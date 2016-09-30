BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Sept 30 Geneuro SA :
* Reported on Thursday H1 operating loss of 6.8 million euros ($7.63 million) versus loss of 1.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss of 6.8 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* Geneuro is executing its business strategy on track as presented in its IPO
* Expects full recruitment of CHANGE-MS in Q1 2017 on or ahead of schedule and to announce results in Q4 2017 as planned
* Geneuro projects cash utilization (excluding IPO-related costs) to be roughly 17 million euros for 2016, of which approximately 7 million euros in the second half of 2016
($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
