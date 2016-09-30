BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Sept 30BioDue SpA :
* Said on Thursday it was notified by the court in Florence of the final award of an industrial building of about 2,660 square meters for 607,500 euros ($681,372.00)
* Building will be integrated in the production and distribution centre in the industrial area of Tavarnelle Val di Pesa area for logistics
* The building is expected to start operating in the first half of 2017
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.