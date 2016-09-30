Sept 30BioDue SpA :

* Said on Thursday it was notified by the court in Florence of the final award of an industrial building of about 2,660 square meters for 607,500 euros ($681,372.00)

* Building will be integrated in the production and distribution centre in the industrial area of Tavarnelle Val di Pesa area for logistics

* The building is expected to start operating in the first half of 2017

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)