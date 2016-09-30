BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Sept 30 SeniVita Sozial gGmbH :
* Said on Thursday H1 EBIT at 0.5 million euros ($560,850.00) (previous year: 0.1 million euros)
* H1 net loss 1.0 million euros (previous year: loss 1.9 million euros)
* Despite positive development, still sees moderately negative result after interest and tax for FY 2016 and 2017
