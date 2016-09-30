Sept 30 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Said on Thursday that it received the notification of the regional court Lublin-Wschod concerning the approval of the company's arrangement with the creditors becoming valid as of Sept. 22

* As a result the company can start repayment of debt towards its creditors in accordance with the arrangement proposals accepted by the creditors and approved by the court

(Gdynia Newsroom)