Sept 30 Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :

* To cover part of its losses as of Sept. 15 via the reduction of its share capital from 6.9 million euros ($7.71 million) to 0.2 million euros

* The number of outstanding shares, equal to 64.8 million, is unchanged

($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)