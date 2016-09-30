BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Sept 30 Toleranzia AB :
* Says Eurostarsproject has been completed according to plan
* Final rapport with results will be presented to EU in October
* Results indicate further work on manufacturing process for co's drug candidate will be required
* Says has therefore decided to extend pre-clinical program and consequently, expects clinical phase I/II a-study to commence in beginning of 2018 instead of 2017
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.