Sept 30 Toleranzia AB :

* Says Eurostarsproject has been completed according to plan

* Final rapport with results will be presented to EU in October

* Results indicate further work on manufacturing process for co's drug candidate will be required

* Says has therefore decided to extend pre-clinical program and consequently, expects clinical phase I/II a-study to commence in beginning of 2018 instead of 2017

