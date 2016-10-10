Oct 10Innate Pharma SA :

* Announced on Sunday safety data for two Phase I studies conducted by Bristol-Myers Squibb

* Combination of lirilumab and nivolumab in Phase I study of advanced solid tumors showed no added toxicity over nivolumab monotherapy

* Data supports ongoing Phase I cohort expansion of lirilumab in combination with nivolumab

* Efficacy data will be presented at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2016 conference

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)