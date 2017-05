Oct 10 A City Media AB :

* Said on Friday issue to diversify shareholder base, which was carried out together with Avanza, was oversubscribed about four times

* Receives proceeds of about 13.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.53 million) and about 2,000 new shareholders

* Proceeds after issue costs amount to about 12 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)