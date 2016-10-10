Oct 10 Interserve Plc
* Conclusion of strategic review
* Conclusion of strategic review of equipment services
* Announces conclusion of strategic review of its equipment
services business
* Board has concluded that we remain best owner for rmdk
* Rmdk contributed 32% of group total operating profit in
2015
* Whilst some of our end markets face some near term
uncertainty, structural drivers for global infrastructure remain
strong
* Interserve underpins our confidence in medium-term
outlook and in business's ability to deliver sustainable margins
above 20%, as we have previously guided.
* In rmdk, will restructure operations in a number of
smaller, less attractive markets
* Interserve - non-recurring charges associated with above
actions will be about £17 million, of which cash outflow in next
12 months will be approximately £5 million
* Our expectations for rmdk (not group) for full year remain
unchanged
