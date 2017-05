Oct 10 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA :

* Said on Friday from July 9 has taken loans from Banco de Bogota totalling 100.5 billion Colombian pesos ($34.35 million) to support the ordinary course of business

* Received funding for two years in various operations under market conditions

