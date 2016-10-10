Oct 10 Thai Union Group PCL :

* Board approved acquisition of 1.7 million Red Lobster Master Holdings Units, 100 percent class H shares in GGCOF RL Blocker

* Deal for aggregate purchase price of $575 million

* Approved entry into by co of bridge loan facility agreement of up to 20.10 billion baht with financial institutions in Thailand for acquisition Source text: bit.ly/2dFD7To Further company coverage: