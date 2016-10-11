BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust updates on proposed acquisition of hotel in Hong Kong
* Manager and seller entered into a non-binding letter of intent
STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Clothing sales in Sweden, measured in comparable units and in current prices, fell by 8.2 percent in September compared to the same month last year, the Swedish Trade Federation's Stilindex said on Tuesday.
Sales of shoes were down 17.9 percent.
Mikael Sandstrom, chairman of the Swedish Trade Stil, said in a statement warm weather was the main reason for the decline.
Despite strong October data from last year, Sandstrom said he expects a certain sales increase in the current month. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
* Manager and seller entered into a non-binding letter of intent
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - will offer countering views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.