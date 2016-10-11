STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Clothing sales in Sweden, measured in comparable units and in current prices, fell by 8.2 percent in September compared to the same month last year, the Swedish Trade Federation's Stilindex said on Tuesday.

Sales of shoes were down 17.9 percent.

Mikael Sandstrom, chairman of the Swedish Trade Stil, said in a statement warm weather was the main reason for the decline.

Despite strong October data from last year, Sandstrom said he expects a certain sales increase in the current month. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Daniel Dickson)